Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ismail Haniyeh: Iraq is a protective umbrella for Palestine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-13T14:31:33+0000
Ismail Haniyeh: Iraq is a protective umbrella for Palestine

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hamas Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, made a phone call with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

According to Palestinian media, Haniyeh praised Al-Kadhimi's position after the assassination attempt, which was “wise and patient."

The Palestinian Leader expressed "his wish for Iraq to enjoy security, stability and unity,” stressing that Iraq “was and still represents a strategic depth for the Palestinian cause and a protective umbrella for the Palestinian people in their way towards liberation and independence."

For his part, Al-Kadhimi confirmed his willingness to keep acting with "wisdom and patience in dealing with this delicate moment in the life of the Iraqi people,” wishing the Palestinian people victory and unity in the face of challenges and dangers.

It is worth noting that Al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed in an assassination attempt by armed drone in Baghdad. This incident raised tension in the country weeks after a general election disputed by Iran-backed groups.

related

Billions of dollars were smuggled outside Iraq, PM al-Kadhimi reveals 

Date: 2021-09-16 13:00:47
Billions of dollars were smuggled outside Iraq, PM al-Kadhimi reveals 

Al-Kadhimi directs to follow up on the Council of Heads of Christian Churches of Iraq's requests

Date: 2021-02-18 16:00:51
Al-Kadhimi directs to follow up on the Council of Heads of Christian Churches of Iraq's requests

Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

Date: 2021-08-11 15:41:49
Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 15:14:55
The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Date: 2021-02-13 17:16:18
Al-Kadhimi to IECG: combating corruption "despite enormous pressure"

Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-08 08:14:14
Iran to assist in revealing those involved in the attempt to assassinate Al-Kadhimi

Heavy security deployment in al-Muthanna ahead of al-Kadhimi's visit today

Date: 2021-04-15 09:06:08
Heavy security deployment in al-Muthanna ahead of al-Kadhimi's visit today

Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries

Date: 2021-04-04 15:51:29
Al-Kadhimi discusses with his Emirati counterpart cooperation between the two countries