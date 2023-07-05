Islamic Resistance Factions Announce Exclusion of Turkey from 'Final Opportunity', Target Base in Duhok

Shafaq News/ In a striking move on Wednesday, Islamic Resistance factions declared that Turkey would be exempted from their self-proclaimed 'final opportunity', concurrently announcing an assault on a Turkish base located in Duhok, within the Kurdistan region.

The official spokesperson for the 'Brigades of the Free Iraqis', Abu Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's , "The final opportunity that was declared by the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee, and to which we have pledged our commitment after the guidance of the Honorable Secretary-General, does not include the Turkish occupation whatsoever."

Abu Mohammed added, "In the Islamic Resistance Brigades of Free Iraqis, we wanted to clarify that through actions, not words, in a time where talk is abundant, but action is scarce."

He heralded the success of his faction's targeting of the "Turkish occupation base in Duhok (Batifa)," at exactly a few minutes before two o'clock (01:55) following an intensive intelligence effort.

Two weeks prior, the entity known as the 'Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee' had granted the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani a 'final opportunity' to curtail American violations and warned Washington of an 'appropriate response' should it carry out its threat to target one of the 'faction leaders'.