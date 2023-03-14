Islamic Movement fills vacant seats in Kurdistan Parliament

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Movement of Kurdistan on Tuesday announced that its candidates had been sworn in as members of the Kurdistan region's parliament.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, former Islamic Movement lawmaker, Ari Abdul-Latif, stated that "after several hours of meetings, the leadership of the Islamic Movement finally decided to fill the five vacant seats in the Kurdistan Parliament."

Saad Mullah Abdullah, a leading member of the Islamic Movement's council, added that "the party's cadres and elites met today to fill the vacant seats in the parliament due to the lack of clarity about the timing of the elections."

Last November, representatives of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan in the Kurdistan Parliament resigned due to the end of the parliament's legal term. However, the parliament extended its legislative term for another year until an agreement was reached on holding elections for the parliament.

The Kurdistan Parliament is the legislative body of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and consists of 111 members who are elected through a closed-list proportional representation system.