Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Visits Iraq for Quds Day Celebrations

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, is in Iraq to participate in the International Quds Day celebrations on the last Friday of Ramadan, according to Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Muhammad Kazem Al Sadiq.
Al-Sadiq stated that al-Nakhala was invited by Iraqi officials to strengthen relations between the two peoples, noting that the Iraqi people are "zealous and supportive of Palestine."
Al-Nakhala visited the Iranian embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause with Ambassador Al-Sadiq.
During his current visit to Baghdad, al-Nakhala is scheduled to meet with senior Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid.