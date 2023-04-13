Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Visits Iraq for Quds Day Celebrations

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, is in Iraq to participate in the International Quds Day celebrations on the last Friday of Ramadan, according to Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Muhammad Kazem Al Sadiq.

Al-Sadiq stated that al-Nakhala was invited by Iraqi officials to strengthen relations between the two peoples, noting that the Iraqi people are "zealous and supportive of Palestine."

Al-Nakhala visited the Iranian embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments related to the Palestinian cause with Ambassador Al-Sadiq.

During his current visit to Baghdad, al-Nakhala is scheduled to meet with senior Iraqi officials, including President Abdul Latif Rashid.

