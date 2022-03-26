Ishraqat Kanoun did not sign the Coordination Framework's roster for boycotting the presidential election

Shafaq News/ The "Ishraqat Kanoun" parliamentary bloc on Saturday said it did not "boycott" the Saturday session called to elect a president of the republic, but rather "suspended" its participation.

In a statement issued earlier today, the anti-establishment party said, "as the movement reiterates its role in the positive opposition that requires our active participation in the session, it denies signing for not attending the session called for the president of the republic's election."

The movement said that its participation is contingent upon the response to the demands it made yesterday and were based on the initiative it launched last December.

Yesterday, Friday, the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces opposing the October 10 election results, submitted a roster of 126 lawmakers who opted to boycott the session scheduled for this morning.