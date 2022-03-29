Report

Ishraqat Kanoun and CF convey before Wednesday's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-29T19:31:18+0000
Ishraqat Kanoun and CF convey before Wednesday's session

Shafaq News / Ishraqat Kanoun (the Dawn of December) held a meeting tomorrow, to discuss tomorrow's Presidential vote session.

A political source told Shafaq News agency that MPs Bassem Khashan and Hadi al-Salami attended the meeting, in addition to some members of the Coordination Framework (CF), to unify their position before Wednesday's session.

On Saturday, Iraqi lawmakers failed again to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.

A lack of a quorum, set by the Federal Supreme Court at two-thirds of the house's 329 members, held up the vote for the second time since February, deepening war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty.

Only 202 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote and a new session had to be scheduled for Wednesday. The postponement exacerbates Iraq's political problems because it is the task of the president to formally name a prime minister, who must be backed by an absolute majority in parliament.

