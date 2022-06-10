Is Iraq Buying Aircraft from a Factory Partly Owned by Hungary?

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi delegation led by Defense Minister Juma Inad visited the partly Hungarian-owned Aero Vodochody aircraft factory in the Czech Republic, reports Jetfly. Hungary today reported.

According to the website, the main purpose of the visit was to present the L-159 modernization project, demonstrate the L-39NG prototype, and further expand business relations.

The Iraqi delegation inspected a prototype L-39NG aircraft and also discussed the modernization of the L-159, as well as deepening trade relations with the OMNIPOL Group. It said.

Iraq operates a total of 12 L-159s and has 34 F-16 fighters in service. Acquiring L-39NGs could be a good option for training the pilots of these aircraft.

Hungary is also buying L-39NG trainer aircraft- 12 in all, some of which will be used for reconnaissance purposes.