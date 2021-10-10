Irregularities emerge at multiple ballot centers throughout Iraq; IHEC: technical issues

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T07:13:39+0000

Shafaq News/ Various Irregularities marred the morning of the general election day in several ballot centers, observers reported less than three hours since the beginning of the polls. Observers informed Shafaq News Agency that the ballot center at the Salam elementary school in Fallujah, east of al-Anbar, has not opened yet, and the observers were denied access without providing an explanation. Al-Maghira ebn Shouba ballot center in the Five kilos territory, Ramadi, also has not opened until the moment, observers reported, in spite of the heavy security deployment nearby. Similarly, l-Amjad and al-Salam ballot centers in Ramadi, the capital city of al-Anbar, were not accessible until 0730, half an hour from the specified time for opening the ballot boxes. Observers reported similar incidents in north Baghdad, Babel, and Kirkuk. Shafaq News Agency reached out to the office director of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in al-Anbar, Nusret Eyad, and other officials in the electoral districts where the Irregularities took place, but they refused to comment. In the same context, the Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, said earlier today that "voters faced problems in Pirmam, Mergasur, Khabat, and the governorate center. The Kurdistan Regional Government has communicated with IHEC to resolve those issues." In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, IHEC Spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalay, "the election is going transparently, and the turnout is good." "A balloting device failure is not uncommon. Technical teams are there to fix any dysfunction swiftly without halting the polls," she elaborated, "the Commission recruited a cadre of specialist technicians from IHEC itself, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Communications available all over the country to address any issues that might emerge." "With more than one hundred employees in the national headquarters on board, we established direct communication channels with all the ballot centers to respond to any dysfunction that might occur." "IHEC has devised alternative plans and can replace any device that might cut out or dysfunction during the voting process," she stated. Since 0700, voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement. The vote was brought forward by six months in response to a popular uprising in the capital Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest endemic corruption, poor services and rising unemployment. They were met with deadly force by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured within just a few months. A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the parliamentary elections, which will be the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. More than 250,000 security personnel across the country were tasked with protecting the vote. Army troops, police and anti-terrorism forces fanned out and deployed outside polling stations, some of which were ringed by barbed wire. "Get out and vote, and change your reality for the sake of Iraq and your future," said Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, after he cast his ballot at a school in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to foreign embassies and government offices. "To those who hesitate, put your trust in God and go and choose those you deem appropriate," he added, reflecting concerns over a low turnout. "This is our opportunity." The 2018 elections saw just 44% of eligible voters casting ballots, a record low. The results were widely contested. There are concerns of a similar or even lower turnout this time.

related

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00

COVID-19: 1,317 new cases and 11 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-03 13:17:39

Iraqi Security forces tighten the grip on ISIS sites in Makhmour

Date: 2021-03-16 13:01:16

Al-Kadhimi dismisses another security official in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 17:57:16

Two attacks in Baghdad within an hour

Date: 2021-08-04 18:55:41

A Rocket fell inside the Green Zone in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-11 19:03:55

A rocket attack targets the Balad air base

Date: 2021-04-18 17:06:15

Al-Fayyad on U.S. Treasury sanctions: We do not care

Date: 2021-01-10 14:36:53