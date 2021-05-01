Iraqis to be evacuated from India within 48 hours, Iraq’s ambassador says

Shafaq News / Iraq’s ambassador to India, Falah Abdul-Hassan Al-Saadi confirmed, on Saturday, that the first group of Iraqis that are stuck in India due to Covid-19 pandemic will be moved to Baghdad within 24 hours.

Al-Saadi told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi side is making any needed arrangements to secure the return of Iraqis from India.

"So far, 550 Iraqis want to return, six Iraqis have died due to the new Coronavirus complications, but the Indian authorities refuse to transfer their bodies."

Al-Saadi pointed out that "the health situation in India is very bad and difficult, which prompted the Indian authorities to call all other countries to provide assistance…some countries have begun to respond, including the United States, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and Kuwait."

The Iraqi diplomat sent a message via Shafaq News Agency to the Iraqi community in India, “We are standing by you…, within 48 hours, you will be in Iraq, and all we need for now is to be patient to complete the preparations to be received.”

On Iraqi students who are studying in India, Al-Saadi explained, "if they need anything, they must go to the Iraqi Diplomatic Mission and it will provide them with support as much as possible… Students must adhere to health procedures...it is a personal responsibility.”

He pointed out that "there are five personnel among the Iraqi Mission team in India, one of them is in a very critical condition, his blood oxygen levels is between 66 and 70%, and the Mission was unable to find a bed in hospitals.

On Thursday, Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed Iraqi Airways to evacuate Iraqi citizens stuck in India and return them safely to the Country.