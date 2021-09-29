Iraqis rank first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey

Shafaq News/ Iraqis ranked first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey during the past 8 months.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said in the latest statistics that Iraqi citizens bought 4,595 homes during 8 months of the current year 2021.

He added that Kuwaitis came second with 824 houses, followed by the Yemenis with 810 houses.

Egyptians ranked fifth with 655 houses in Turkey, followed by Palestinians who bought 605 houses, Sudanese people came seventh with 558 houses, while Lebanese came eighth by buying 501 houses in Turkey.