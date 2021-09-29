Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqis rank first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-29T08:40:41+0000
Iraqis rank first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey

Shafaq News/ Iraqis ranked first as the most Arab people buying homes in Turkey during the past 8 months.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said in the latest statistics that Iraqi citizens bought 4,595 homes during 8 months of the current year 2021.

He added that Kuwaitis came second with 824 houses, followed by the Yemenis with 810 houses.

Egyptians ranked fifth with 655 houses in Turkey, followed by Palestinians who bought 605 houses, Sudanese people came seventh with 558 houses, while Lebanese came eighth by buying 501 houses in Turkey.

related

Turkey's Ambassador to Vatican: Pope's visit to Iraq could provide a positive contribution to stability in the region

Date: 2021-03-05 10:20:18
Turkey's Ambassador to Vatican: Pope's visit to Iraq could provide a positive contribution to stability in the region

Iraq: Turkey is undesirable in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-12 05:36:08
Iraq: Turkey is undesirable in Iraq

Turkey and Iraq to cooperate for securing the border areas, Turkish Foreign Minister says

Date: 2021-09-28 12:34:27
Turkey and Iraq to cooperate for securing the border areas, Turkish Foreign Minister says

Iraq resumes flights to Turkey and India

Date: 2020-09-24 19:47:33
Iraq resumes flights to Turkey and India

The Iraqi-Turkish Visa agreement might be reactivated, Iraqi ambassador to Turkey expects

Date: 2020-12-19 09:33:06
The Iraqi-Turkish Visa agreement might be reactivated, Iraqi ambassador to Turkey expects

After their disappearance for a month... 3 Iraqi children found in Turkey

Date: 2019-11-14 11:57:10
After their disappearance for a month... 3 Iraqi children found in Turkey

Iraq sends heavy military reinforcements to the border areas with Turkey

Date: 2020-08-12 10:02:39
Iraq sends heavy military reinforcements to the border areas with Turkey

30 patients to be transferred from Iraq to Turkey to receive medical treatment

Date: 2021-03-12 14:20:23
30 patients to be transferred from Iraq to Turkey to receive medical treatment