Iraqis on the Polish borders were deceived by smuggling and trafficking networks, Official says

Date: 2021-10-15T14:20:31+0000

Shafaq News/ The Interim Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Iraq in Warsaw, Minister Hussein Mansour al-Safi said that Iraqi asylum seekers were deceived by smuggling and trafficking networks and losing their money their interests now they needed humanitarian care. According to a statement, Al-Safi met with the Undersecretary of Poland's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Bartosz Grodecki in the Polish Interior Ministry building. The Iraqi Official suggested allowing those wishing to voluntarily return to Iraq, who are stuck on the borders of East Poland with Belarus, to enter into Polish territory and enable consular delegations from the Iraqi Embassy in Warsaw and take the necessary procedures. "The Polish side does not know the exact number of Iraqi citizens still on borders and in forests due to the difficulty of reaching them and for the presence of multiple nationalities people," Al-Safi said, confirming the need for continued joint efforts to provide help for Iraqi asylum seekers."

