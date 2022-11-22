Iraqis must unite to deter Iran's "intolerable" hostilities: UNAMI chief

Shafaq News/ The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, denounced Iran's attacks on the Kurdistan region of Iraq as "intolerable" and demanded the Iraqis to join hands in order to fend off these attacks.

"Unfortunately, we can only repeat ourselves. Ongoing Iranian attacks are intolerable," said UNAMI chief in a tweet, "Iraq must act as one in order not to give room to further hostilities."

"Strength abroad begins with unity at home," she concluded.

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly bombed sites of the Iranian Azadi party near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four rockets landed on headquarters of the anti-Tehran party in the village of Ulton Kopri between Kirkuk and Erbil.

The Kurdistan region's Counter-Terrorism Service said that the damages from the attack are not immediately clear.

Last week, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which has close links to IRGC, announced that the attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan will continue until these groups are disarmed or leave the region completely.

Yesterday, the IRGC bombed sites of Iranian opposition parties in the district of Koysinjaq and a camp housing Iranian refugees.

On November 14, two died and dozens were injured when the IRGC fired five rockets on Koysinjaq.