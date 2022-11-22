Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqis must unite to deter Iran's "intolerable" hostilities: UNAMI chief

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-22T15:20:39+0000
Iraqis must unite to deter Iran's "intolerable" hostilities: UNAMI chief

Shafaq News/ The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, denounced Iran's attacks on the Kurdistan region of Iraq as "intolerable" and demanded the Iraqis to join hands in order to fend off these attacks.

"Unfortunately, we can only repeat ourselves. Ongoing Iranian attacks are intolerable," said UNAMI chief in a tweet, "Iraq must act as one in order not to give room to further hostilities."

"Strength abroad begins with unity at home," she concluded.

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly bombed sites of the Iranian Azadi party near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four rockets landed on headquarters of the anti-Tehran party in the village of Ulton Kopri between Kirkuk and Erbil.

The Kurdistan region's Counter-Terrorism Service said that the damages from the attack are not immediately clear.

Last week, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which has close links to IRGC, announced that the attacks on Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan will continue until these groups are disarmed or leave the region completely.

Yesterday, the IRGC bombed sites of Iranian opposition parties in the district of Koysinjaq and a camp housing Iranian refugees.

On November 14, two died and dozens were injured when the IRGC fired five rockets on Koysinjaq.

related

UN Special Representative, the French Ambassador, met the Jewish community in Iraq

Date: 2022-04-08 14:38:35
UN Special Representative, the French Ambassador, met the Jewish community in Iraq

Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making

Date: 2021-09-07 11:14:40
Plasschaert calls for enhanced women participation in Iraq's policy-making

Plasschaert: notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves

Date: 2022-05-17 19:53:54
Plasschaert: notorious aspects of Iraqi political life are repeating themselves

Head of UNAMI: we agree with the words of the Religious Authority in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-05 09:33:51
Head of UNAMI: we agree with the words of the Religious Authority in Iraq

Under the auspices of President Barzani and Plasscchaert, Kurdish parties convene in Erbil

Date: 2022-05-26 13:46:36
Under the auspices of President Barzani and Plasscchaert, Kurdish parties convene in Erbil

Al-Kadhimi discusses the electoral process with Plasschaert

Date: 2021-10-13 16:28:08
Al-Kadhimi discusses the electoral process with Plasschaert

UNAMI chief says she will report Turkey's attack on Zakho to the UN Security Council 

Date: 2022-07-25 14:06:54
UNAMI chief says she will report Turkey's attack on Zakho to the UN Security Council 

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32
Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework