Iraqis mark the 101st anniversary of founding the Army

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqis celebrated in Baghdad the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Army.

The occasion came while the United States formally withdrew its combat mission in Iraq on December 31, 2021.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense organized the official celebration in "Sinbad Land," which many leaders, officials, and citizens attended.

According to the Foreign Policy at Brookings, which tracks security and reconstruction in Afghanistan and Iraq, there are 180,000 soldiers in the Iraqi Army.