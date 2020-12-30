Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-30T14:43:28+0000
Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

Shafaq News / Citizens and Security forces thwarted ISIS attack in Jalawla district, Diyala Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS members used weapons and snipers to attack the security forces and citizens of the village of Umm al-Hinta, 15 km north of Jalawla district without causing any causality.

Jalawla is a volatile mix of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

 

related

Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

Date: 2020-12-27 14:53:48
Child labor and beggary have increased by more than 20% in Diyala, The Human Rights Office says

One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Date: 2020-12-03 19:41:42
One killed and five injured in an attack on PMF checkpoint

Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2020-10-02 15:02:31
Iraqi air forces launch heavy airstrikes on border areas in Diyala and Saladin

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

The terror spreads over Diyala

Date: 2020-11-11 16:05:55
The terror spreads over Diyala

Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Date: 2020-08-03 12:21:56
Covid-19: Diyala in under control

Two injured in two separate explosions in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-28 08:40:02
Two injured in two separate explosions in Diyala

An Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-09 21:25:16
An Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Diyala