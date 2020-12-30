Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

Shafaq News / Citizens and Security forces thwarted ISIS attack in Jalawla district, Diyala Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS members used weapons and snipers to attack the security forces and citizens of the village of Umm al-Hinta, 15 km north of Jalawla district without causing any causality.

Jalawla is a volatile mix of Kurds, Arabs and Turkmen.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.