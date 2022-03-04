Iraqis complain of delay in forming the new government

Shafaq News/ It is not surprising that forming the new Iraqi government takes so long. It has been a routine procedure after every election since 2005, but the significant differences are not very common among the ruling class in Iraq.

This situation outraged the Iraqi street, as citizens asked about the feasibility of early elections in light of this delay in forming the government.

Ali Talib, a worker, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Tishreen revolution aimed to eliminate corruption. The elections were held, but the demonstrators did not achieve their goals...There is neither president of the republic nor a prime minister, which may negatively affect the citizen's living conditions."

"The political parties must solve all the problems facing the political process and form a government as soon as possible because the Iraqi citizen is the only affected by the delay in forming the government is the simple Iraqi citizen." He said.

The delay in forming the new Iraqi government is mainly reflected in the economic situation due to the delay in approving the 2022 federal budget.

Mahmoud Yahudi, an observer of Iraqi political affairs, confirms to Shafaq News Agency that the caretaker government does not have the constitutional right to pass the federal budget to the Iraqi Parliament; this means that the budget will be suspended until a new government is formed.

Yahudi indicated that forming the next government may take at least five months.

However, political meetings between the political parties intensified. Still, the disagreement remained between the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, who is seeking a national majority, and the Shiite Coordination Framework that calls for a consensus government.