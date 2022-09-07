Iraqis can solve the political crisis without intervention, Chinese Ambassador

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, confirmed Bejing's commitment not to interfere in Iraq's affairs, stressing that China seeks to develop relations with Baghdad.

Shafaq News correspondent asked the Ambassador about the Iraqi-Chinese ties; Wei said, "Iraq is for its people, all countries and parties must respect the choice of the Iraqis," adding that Beijing trusts that the political parties have the wisdom to solve the crisis in Iraq."

Concerning the Chinese-Iraqi agreement, Wei pointed out that it aims to "enhance cooperation between the two countries, including the 1000-Schools project in Iraq," affirming that more projects are to come within the agreement.

The Chinese Ambassador explained the economic cooperation with Baghdad, "Iraq is our third-largest trading partner in West Asia and North Africa region, and the largest supplier of crude oil. In 2021, the trading volume reached $37.3 billion. In addition, many Chinese institutions and companies built many projects in Iraq, including oil fields, power stations, airports, and schools, and contributed to reconstructing Iraq after the war."

Wei confirmed that Beijing "would continue cooperation with Baghdad in building the Silk Road Economic Belt (a trans-continental passage that links China with southeast Asia, south Asia, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe."

On the issue of the Iraqis who study in China, the Ambassador announced that now they can enter Chinese territory without re-applying for a visa.

It is worth noting that China–Iraq relations have advanced in recent years.

China-Iraq energy cooperation has been the cornerstone of their bilateral relationship since 1981 when the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation started operations in the country.

Chinese companies today are involved in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations in Iraq.

On the other hand, Iraq is one of the top suppliers of crude oil to China.

China had vehemently opposed the 2003 Iraq War and had called for a withdrawal of all forces from the country.

Last year, Iraq became a top recipient of Chinese investment and a critical link in Beijing's Belt and Road initiative. Almost 20 years after the war in Iraq began, billions of Chinese yuan are being invested in assorted projects, from green energy capabilities and heavy oil plants to building roads and schools.

Fudan University's Center for Green Finance and Development in Shanghai reported that in 2021, Iraq received $10.5 billion in investment under the Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Iraq has become the third-biggest Belt and Road partner in energy engagement, after Russia and Pakistan.

Jianli Yang wrote for the Washington Post that China has been exploiting Iraq's oil-rich resources by aligning with "militia groups to gain a strong foothold in the country's lucrative oil industry."

"So far, China has made three attempts to gain control of Iraq's petroleum resources, but Iraq's oil ministry foiled each attempt," he said.

"If China had succeeded, it might well have triggered an "exodus" of international oil giants that would leave Iraq open to a more extensive takeover by Beijing," according to Yang.

Shrewd China has always used "soft power" strategies to take over countries in need of money. In the case of Iraq, too, Beijing has done the same, in sharp contrast to the United States' hard power initiatives. Yang added.

"Soft power" strategies include economic investments and non-intervention politics.

Valentin Popescu, writing in a think tank, Policy Research Group (POREG), said that China is strategically leveraging Iraqi reconstruction efforts by building energy and connectivity infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China also sees Iraq as a fertile base for its expansion plan in the Middle East, said Popescu.

Unlike the West, Beijing provides aid without conditions to Iraq. Therefore, it seems more attractive to the Iraqi political leaders.