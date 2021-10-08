Iraqis began voting in the Parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ Voting for Iraqi Parliamentary Elections began on Friday, where more than 331 thousand of the security forces, the Peshmerga, and the displaced would vote in the Kurdistan Region.

The first stage of the voting process includes 225,851 voters from the security forces and the Peshmerga, in addition to 105,754 displaced persons and prison inmates.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondents said that high turnout from the security forces and the Peshmerga took place at 07:00 a.m., opening the ballot boxes for voting.

In the same context, the elections centers in Baghdad and Nineveh also witnessed a high turnout with the special voting process.

On Friday, the special voting process began in Iraq, in which 1,196,453 voters, including members of the army and security forces, the displaced, and prison inmates, will cast their votes two days before the start of the general voting process.