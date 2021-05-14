Iraqis are more tested because al-Mahdi will establish his state in their country, religious leader says

Shafaq News / Sheikh Muhammad al-Yaqoubi attributed, during the Eid Prayer ceremony, the tribulations that Iraqis are exposed to the fact that Imam al-Mahdi will establish his state at the end of time in their country.

The Imami Shiites believe that Imam al-Mahdi has gone out of sight after the death of his father, Imam al-Hasan al-Askari, and that he will appear at the end of time and “fill the earth with fairness and justice as it was filled with injustice and oppression,” according to religious narratives.