Iraqis Problem In Syria’s Hawl Camp Must Be Solved – UN

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Jeanine Plasschaert, a Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations, discussed with Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, ways of cooperation and coordination between the UN bodies and agencies, and the Syrian government.

The two sides discussed means of cooperation and coordination between UN bodies and agencies, and the Syrian government especially, the humanitarian aid and the conditions of the camps, particularly Hawl Camp.

On June 1, 150 Iraqi families left the Hawl Camp for displaced Syrians and Iraqi refugees, east of Hasakah, northeast Syria.

Mekdad underlined the need for humanitarian action not to be politicized.

He also emphasized the need for UN to coordinate with the Syrian government to return the Syrian refugees in camps in other countries to their homeland.

Plasschaert is scheduled to visit other Syrian governorates, according to SANA, on a visit to monitor the situation in the camps.

There are about 8,000 Iraqi families in Hawl Camp, comprising more than 30,000 individuals out of more than 56,000 in the camp, according to the latest official statistics obtained from the camp management.

On May 11, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein revealed during the ministerial meeting of the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh that “about 500 Iraqi families were transferred from Hawl Camp to al-Jada’a camp in Nineveh Governorate, most of whom were women and children.”

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) is concerned about the Hawl dilemma and always stresses the need for the foreign countries to repatriate their nationals of the family members of ISIS from the camps in northeast Syria warning of the risk of keeping children in tough conditions receiving radical ideas.

