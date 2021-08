Shafaq News/ Prominent Iraqi writer and journalist Sarmad Al-Taei said on Friday that he went to a police station in Erbil, to register a complaint following threats he and his friends were recently receiving.

Social media platforms had published a video clip showing Al-Taie in a police car in Erbil, claiming that he had been arrested.

Al-Taie denied in a Facebook post those claims and affirmed that he was reviewing the police directorate regarding the threats he and his friends were receiving.