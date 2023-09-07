Iraqi wrestling icon Adnan Al-Qaisi passes away at 84

Shafaq News / Adnan Al-Qaisi, the well-known Iraqi professional wrestler, has passed away at the age of 84. Al-Qaisi's death was confirmed by close associates on social media. He passed away on the night of September 5th at a hospital in Baghdad due to a severe health crisis.

Adnan Al-Qaisi, also known by wrestling aliases such as "Billy White Wolf," "Sheik Adnan Al-Qaisi," and "General Adnan," was a prominent figure in the world of professional wrestling. He had a successful career in wrestling federations like WWE, AWA, and NWA. In addition to his wrestling career, he managed several wrestling legends.

WWE expressed its condolences to Adnan Al-Qaisi's family, friends, and fans upon learning of his passing. Adnan Al-Qaisi's contributions to the world of wrestling will be remembered by many.