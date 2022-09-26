Iraqi women support Iranians in their protests against the mandatory Hijab

Shafaq News/ Dozens of people demonstrated in Al-Firdaws Square in Baghdad, supporting the Iranian protests and denouncing the policy of forcing girls to wear hijabs in Iraqi schools.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstration when women carried banners in Arabic, and English language, which some read, "solidarity with the feminist revolution in Iran against the forced Hijab," and " "wearing Hijab forcibly is a violation of women's right to self-determination," and "No for forcing schoolgirls to wear Hijab."

In the last few days, the hashtag No_for_forced_veiling trended on Twitter in Iraq after the growing talk of imposing the veil on schoolgirls.

Feminist activists launched a protest campaign demanding the Ministry of Education prohibit forcing girls to wear veils in schools.

The campaign comes after the massive demonstrations in many Iranian cities after the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died.

According to the Iranian authorities, Amini was not correctly wearing the mandatory headscarf or Hijab, and the moral forces did not use violence against her.

Tehran's State media reported that 35 people have died, while many Human Rights organizations estimated at least 50 people have passed away, including security forces.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi insisted that Amini had not been beaten.

"Reports from oversight bodies were received, witnesses were interviewed, videos were reviewed, forensic opinions were obtained, and it was found that there had been no beating," Vahidi said.

The minister said Iran was investigating the cause of Amini's death, adding, "we must wait for the final opinion of the medical examiner, which takes time."

Minister Vahidi pointed out that some social networking sites played a significant role in directing the rallies, so the ministry decided to put temporary restrictions on social networking sites to "maintain security and the safety of the people."