Iraqi wins a UK Journalist of the Year award 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Journalist Suadad al-Salhy has won Journalist of the Year at the 2022 Drum Awards for Online Media on Friday.

Salhy, Middle East Eye's correspondent in Iraq, won the award for her reporting on the fate of kidnapped Shiite Turkmen women abducted by the Islamic State group in northern Iraq in 2014.

In her reporting, Salhy found the vast majority of the women had not been registered as missing, and no official efforts had been made to locate them. She reported how Iraq's Shiite-dominated political forces had invested heavily in supporting the Yazidi survivors, yet did nothing to liberate Turkmen women.

"Salhy was able to establish for the first time, through Iraqi intelligence reports, that many of the Turkmen women were alive, along with relatives of IS members, in camps run by Kurdish and Turkish forces on the Turkey-Syria border. Her reporting was consistently challenged, including a flurry of criticism from Turkmen leaders and Shia clerics," MEE said.

"Receiving this award means a lot to me. It means that the world is still interested in knowing what is happening in some forgotten areas as a result of wars and conflicts," Salhy said.

With a career spanning over two decades, Salhy reported on the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003; the civil war of 2005 to 2008; the rise of al-Qaeda, then the Islamic State group; and the growing influence of Iran.

"In 2021, Salhy revealed to bereaved families how the government had covered up a massacre of their loved ones, and reported on a revenge killing that embarrassed the military authorities," MEE said.