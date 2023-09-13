Iraqi weightlifter secures first-ever gold medal in world championship

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Weightlifting Federation announced today that Qasim Hassan, an Iraqi weightlifter, clinched the coveted gold medal in the snatch event, lifting 96 kilograms at the World Championship held in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

President of the Iraqi Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Kadhim Mazal, shared the momentous news in an interview with the Shafaq News Agency, stating, "Iraqi weightlifter Qasim Hassan, weighing 96 kilograms, secured the first-place gold medal in the snatch event by lifting 175 kilograms at the World Championship being fiercely contested in Riyadh." He further elaborated that "this achievement marks a historic first in the sport of weightlifting."

Mazal expressed optimism regarding the ongoing event in Saudi Arabia, stating, "We eagerly await the results of the clean and jerk competition, and we hope for further joyful outcomes."

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the sports community of weightlifting and Iraq, acknowledging that this remarkable accomplishment was the result of concerted efforts by the Olympic Committee, the Federation, coaches, and athletes.