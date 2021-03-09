Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi warplanes strike ISIS locations in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-09T15:49:23+0000
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIS locations in Saladin

Shafaq News / the Iraqi warplanes targeted today Tuesday ISIS strongholds in the eastern of Saladin Governorate. A security source said on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the strikes were concentrated in the Al-Sabihat area, adjacent to Al-Azim River which separates Diyala and Saladin.

The Source did not give any further information.

It’s noteworthy that areas of east Saladin adjacent to Diyala are strongholds and hot spots for terrorist organizations, so far, security operations have not succeeded in clearing these areas.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

related

Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Saladin

Date: 2021-02-27 08:25:20
Five ISIS terrorists arrested in Baghdad and Saladin

Multiple electoral districts is an introduction to the division of Iraq, MP says

Date: 2020-09-28 14:44:59
Multiple electoral districts is an introduction to the division of Iraq, MP says

Saladin to implement major administrative changes in the governorate's Investment Commission

Date: 2021-01-12 09:16:20
Saladin to implement major administrative changes in the governorate's Investment Commission

Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Date: 2020-08-21 09:49:19
Al-Saadi mourns a high-ranking official

Five ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-02 06:10:05
Five ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Date: 2021-02-01 09:49:44
Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin