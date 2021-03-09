Iraqi warplanes strike ISIS locations in Saladin

Shafaq News / the Iraqi warplanes targeted today Tuesday ISIS strongholds in the eastern of Saladin Governorate. A security source said on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the strikes were concentrated in the Al-Sabihat area, adjacent to Al-Azim River which separates Diyala and Saladin.

The Source did not give any further information.

It’s noteworthy that areas of east Saladin adjacent to Diyala are strongholds and hot spots for terrorist organizations, so far, security operations have not succeeded in clearing these areas.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.