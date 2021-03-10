Report

Iraqi warplanes strike ISIS sites in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-10T18:38:24+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced, on Wednesday, that the Iraqi warplanes struck ISIS sites in Diyala Governorate.

The cell said in a statement the F16 aircrafts, in coordination with the Joint Operations Command targeted ISIS hideouts in Hemrin Mountains in Diyala.

Yesterday, the Iraqi warplanes struck intensively ISIS strongholds in the eastern of Saladin Governorate. 

A source told Shafaq News Agency, that the strikes were concentrated in the Al-Sabihat area, adjacent to Al-Azim River which separates Diyala and Saladin.

It’s noteworthy that areas of east Saladin adjacent to Diyala are strongholds and hot spots for terrorist organizations, so far, security operations have not succeeded in clearing these areas.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

