Iraqi warplanes destroy terrorist hideouts in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi forces destroyed terrorists' strongholds in Tuz Khurmatu of Saladin Governorate.

The Security Media Cell announced that Iraqi F-16 aircraft destroyed four terrorist hideouts and killed all terrorist elements.

It is worth mentioning that the terrorist organization's sleeper cells are very active in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death" due to the security vacuums