Iraqi warplanes destroy ISIS hideouts in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-29T12:35:00+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike against a hideout that belongs to the Islamic State group in Nineveh, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said in a statement on Thursday. Rasool said that the airstrikes were a part of a military operation of the Counter-Terrorism Agency near Mount Badosh. "Two safe houses were destroyed during the operation," he added.

