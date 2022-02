Iraqi warplanes bomb ISIS sites in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-02-13T14:37:11+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes destroyed a pivotal headquarters of ISIS terrorist group in Kirkuk, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Sunday. The SMC said that the Iraqi F-16 fighter jets bombed a site of the terrorist organization in the Zghaytoun valley, southwestern Kirkuk. "The airstrike was carried out in accordance with intel provided by the Counter-Terrorism-Services (CTS) in cooperation with the targets designation panel of the Joint Operations Command," the SMC said.

