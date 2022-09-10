Report

Iraqi warplanes attacked ISIS members in a den in Al-Anbar

Date: 2022-09-10T18:49:15+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi aircraft targeted an ISIS stronghold in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

The Security Media Cell said that the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Joint Operations Command attacked a den where seven ISIS members were hidden in the Jalayat of Al-Anbar.

The Agency added that the well-known ISIS leader, Hammoud Hamada Ali Huwaish (Abu Nihad,) was inside the den.

A security force rushed to the scene to search the site.

No further information is provided about the fate of the terrorists.

