Iraqi university students protest Israeli aggression in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of university students gathered in Baghdad on Saturday to protest the Israeli military's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators, mainly from Al-Hadra Al-Kadhimiya, voiced their solidarity with Palestine and condemned the Israeli army's actions resulting in civilian casualties in Gaza.

The protest follows Israel's intensified air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip, marking one of the most violent phases since the beginning of Operation "Iron Swords" in response to Hamas' "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation on October 7.

Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes targeting homes and civilian hospitals, which tragically claimed the lives of more than 9000 people and tens of thousands of injured.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced an expansion of ground activities in the Gaza Strip, urging residents in the northern border areas to move south. But despite this direction, the Israeli army attacked many areas in the south, killing hundreds.