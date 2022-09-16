Report

Iraqi troops did not head to Bashiqa to take down the Turkish flag, Ministry

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-16T19:39:37+0000
Iraqi troops did not head to Bashiqa to take down the Turkish flag, Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense denied that a military force headed to Zelikan base in Bashiqa, Nineveh Governorate, where Turkish troops are deployed.

"Lt. Gen. Nasser Al-Ghannam didn't lead a large military force to the Zelikan base in Bashiqa to take down the Turkish flag raised by the Turkish army, as circulated on social media and news platforms." The Ministry said.

It is noteworthy that Turkey has deployed its troops in northern Iraq and Syria and attacks different locations under the pretext of fighting PKK.

In turn, the Turkish army located in this area is often exposed to attacks.

