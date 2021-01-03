Iraqi supporters of Soleimani mark year since his killing

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-03T16:20:42+0000

Shafaq News / Dozens of PMF supporters gathered on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the U.S. killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the gathering took place in the northern side of the city of Mosul where demonstrators roamed the streets of the city carrying flags of PMF and Big posters of the two assassinated men. "The supporters who are majority of Shabak and Turkmen came from the areas of the Nineveh Plain, Rashidiya and Kokajli.” Shafaq Correspondent added. Earlier, Tens of thousands of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups chanted anti-American slogans in central Baghdad on Sunday to mark the anniversary. The gathering coincided with increasing tensions between Iran and the United States in the last days of President Donald Trump’s administration, and many in PMF demanded revenge. Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Washington had accused Soleimani of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned “militias” on U.S. forces in the region, and his killing took U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters and stoked concern about a major conflagration. Demonstrators gathering at Tahrir square waved the Iraqi and PMF flags and chanted anti-American slogans such as “America is the Great Satan”, while carrying the portraits of Soleimani and Muhandis. They had flocked to the central square in response to calls by PMF. PMF head Falih al-Fayyad and politician Hadi al-Amiri, commander of the Badr Organization were both at the rally addressing the crowds, called for the expulsion of U.S. troops.

