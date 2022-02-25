Iraqi students stuck in Ukraine call for help

Shafaq News/ On Friday, The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced that it had received dozens of requests from Iraqis who wanted to leave Ukraine after Russia's invasion. "We have received 76 requests from Iraqis who want to leave Ukraine. Therefore, we have instructed the Iraqi embassies in Russia, Poland, Hungary, and Romania to open hotlines to receive calls from those who can leave Ukraine to provide them with service," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency. Al-Sahaf pointed out that "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs authorized the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires to grant entry visas to Ukrainian wives and children of Iraqis." The Iraqi official said that the Iraqi community in Ukraine is 5537, including 450 students. The Arab students stuck in Ukraine appealed for help to get out of Ukraine as Russia continued its military operations. They told "the national news" there are thousands caught in the country trying to shelter from bombing raids and fast running out of money.

