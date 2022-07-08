Iraqi students arrive at UVA for exchange program

Shafaq News/ Dozens of undergraduate students from Iraq are at the University of Virginia this week.

The UVA Center for Politics kicked off its Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program for Undergraduate Students on Thursday.

According to a release, the Charlottesville part of the program is operated by the center’s Global Perspectives on Democracy Program in partnership with World Learning. It is also sponsored by the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The students are participating in various educational events, site visits and workshops that focus on leadership development, team building and civic engagement.

Former Delegate Dr. David Ramadan is the lead instructor for the visiting students. He has more than 25 years of experience in advocacy, business, government relations, and higher education.

“I am excited to welcome the Young Iraqi Leaders to the Commonwealth of Virginia and get to know these 50 high-achieving undergraduates from across Iraq. Exchange programs are essential to fostering friendships and common ground among nations. As a Resident Scholar of the University of Virginia Center of Politics, I will be leading sessions and workshops focusing on civic engagement, government, leadership development, and team building,” said Ramadan.

On July 13, the group of 50 will be divided into two, which will then head to cities in Arkansas and California.

Ten UVA students who are members of the 22nd Century Scholars Summer Internship Program at the Center for Politics are also joining the Iraqi students.

The release says these students will be participating in team building, cultural engagement, and a day of activities focusing on discourse, debate and compromise.

This is the 31st exchange group that has come to UVA as part of this exchange program.

