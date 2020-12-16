Iraqi state does not know the actual count of its employees, MP says

Shafaq News / Economy and Investment Committee of the Iraqi Parliament revealed, on Wednesday, that the Iraqi state does not have an accurate count of the public sector employees.

Committee member Nada Shaker Jawdat told Shafaq News agency, "Iraq is the only state in all this world that pays salaries to employees whose number is unknown."

"There is no official or accurate statistic that specifies the actual number of these employees because of ghost, double salaries, and fictitious employees," she explained.

Jawdat attributed this issue to corruption, "there is an enormous and dangerous corruption in the file of employees' salaries."