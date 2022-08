Shafaq News / Three Iraqi soldiers were injured in an explosion on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, Saladin.

A military source reported to Shafaq News agency that the army forces were inspecting the area, before an explosive device blew up injuring three soldiers.

The outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu are constantly subjected to terrorist attacks due to the security gaps and the presence of ISIS hideouts in Saladin and Kirkuk.