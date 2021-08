Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a soldier was wounded in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Khanaqin district, northeast of Diyala.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a military post of the Iraqi army northeast of Khanaqin, noting that a security force rushed to the scene, clashed with the terrorists, and forced them to flee.

Khanaqin areas have been subjected to continuous attacks and security breaches since the Peshmerga withdrawal in 2017.