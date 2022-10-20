Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in northern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi soldier has been reportedly killed in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants in northern Baghdad, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack targeted a unit from the Iraqi army in the sub-district of al-Tarmiyah.

"A soldier was killed and two others were injured in the blitz attack," the source said.

"The army force clashed with terrorists and forced them to retreat," the source continued, "a safe house was found near the area where the encounter took place."