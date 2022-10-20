Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in northern Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-20T10:25:16+0000
Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in northern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi soldier has been reportedly killed in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants in northern Baghdad, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack targeted a unit from the Iraqi army in the sub-district of al-Tarmiyah.

"A soldier was killed and two others were injured in the blitz attack," the source said.

"The army force clashed with terrorists and forced them to retreat," the source continued, "a safe house was found near the area where the encounter took place."

related

Baghdad to send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-08-01 16:46:08
Baghdad to send 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region

A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-13 19:35:21
A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad

ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Date: 2021-01-22 05:38:50
ISIS claims responsibility for Baghdad twin attack

Baghdad prepares to receive the holidays

Date: 2021-12-23 15:56:21
Baghdad prepares to receive the holidays

Gunmen assassinate “Gay" person in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-20 21:40:05
Gunmen assassinate “Gay" person in Baghdad

Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

Date: 2021-05-28 10:18:33
Ten firefighting teams extinguish a fire in Karrada

The Trilateral Coalition convenes in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-06 11:31:10
The Trilateral Coalition convenes in Baghdad

Video... Fifth bridge closed in Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-06 14:36:35
Video... Fifth bridge closed in Baghdad