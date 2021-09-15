Iraqi soldier killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that five soldiers were killed and wounded in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Khanaqin, northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked a security point of the Iraqi army with sniper and medium weapons, killing a soldier and wounding another.

According to the source, the attack coincided with an explosion targeting a vehicle that was heading to support the army, wounding at least four other soldiers.

The army forces launched a combing operation in the area to pursue the perpetrators, the source noted.

Diyala has been witnessing a remarkable deterioration in the security situation for several months, which prompted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to visit it, in addition to many military and security personnel.