Shafaq News/ An Iraqi soldier has been reportedly injured in an attack on a watch tower in al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, a source revealed on Saturday.

"A group of ISIS militants attacked a security watch tower in al-Tarmiyah district, Bustan al-Taffaha," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"A soldier sustained a rifle-shot wound during the attack," the source said.