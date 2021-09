Shafaq News/ A security source in Nineveh reported today that a war mine exploded, killing an Iraqi soldier, south of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a landmine blew up near Albu Seif area, south of Mosul, killing a soldier from the 16th Infantry Division of the Iraqi army.

A security force cordoned off the scene of the incident and evacuated the soldier's body, pointing out that an investigation was opened.