Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces toward an infiltration attempt from Syria near mount Sinjar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T09:04:21+0000
Iraqi security forces toward an infiltration attempt from Syria near mount Sinjar

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt of a terrorist group into the Iraqi territory from Syria, and a security officer was killed in action.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Joint Operations command said, "a force from the Third Regiment, the Sixth Brigade, in the Sixth Zone Border Command, responded last night to a terrorist group attempting to cross from the Syrian side towards Iraqi lands to the west of Mount Sinjar."

"At the same time, our hero forces clashed with another terrorist group from inside the Iraqi territories on Mount Sinjar after the latter opened fire at the same regiment. The clashes continued for half an hour, after which the infiltration was aborted, and the terrorists fled into the Syrian territory," it added.

"Another force from the border sectors pursued the militants on Mount Sinjar and clashed them with various weapons, and the terrorists fled," the statement indicated, "the incident led to the death of an officer of the third regiment, the sixth brigade."

"The Joint Operations Command has directed the Western Nineveh Operations Command to provide support to all border outposts and the army and airforce aviation to promptly deliver aerial support for all units."

related

The flag of Iraq flies in Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-27 11:39:15
The flag of Iraq flies in Sinjar

Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-23 11:36:23
Iraq’ parliamentary Committee warns of turkey’s threat to launch an operation in Sinjar

UK welcomes Sinjar agreement

Date: 2020-10-14 10:34:38
UK welcomes Sinjar agreement

Eleven Yazidi families head back to Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-24 08:56:38
Eleven Yazidi families head back to Sinjar

PKK supporters demonstrate in Sinjar demanding the release of Al-Shammari killers

Date: 2020-11-29 10:03:08
PKK supporters demonstrate in Sinjar demanding the release of Al-Shammari killers

A "Genocide" in Sinjar

Date: 2021-01-31 15:40:13
A "Genocide" in Sinjar

The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

Date: 2020-10-16 11:17:57
The Shammari man case's suspects transferred to Nineveh to avoid pressures

PMF denies arresting journalists in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-24 14:10:40
PMF denies arresting journalists in Sinjar