Iraqi security forces thwarted four suicide attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-03T14:36:54+0000
Iraqi security forces thwarted four suicide attacks

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced on Wednesday that it thwarted four suicide attacks, stressing the need to launch pre-emptive operations based on intelligence information.

"The security forces successfully restrained the terrorist organization ISIS from launching new suicide and terrorist attacks via strikes against prominent leaders of the organization," the leadership's spokesman, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Khafaji said, "When the security forces killed the transporter of the suicide bombers and the planner of the suicide attacks, they found four explosive belts, and these belts were prepared for future suicide terrorist operations."

Al-Khafaji elaborated, "we achieved a significant leap in intelligence, security and quality operations. This will contribute to neutralizing terrorist attacks."

