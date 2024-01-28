Iraqi security forces thwart drone attack on military base: source

Shafaq News/A security source said on Sunday that Iraqi security forces had thwarted an attempt to target a military base in western Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the technical team at Ain al-Assad base had managed to shoot down a drone carrying explosives using electronic jamming."

Earlier on Sunday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for a series of drone attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria and an Israeli naval facility.

In a statement, the "Resistance" said that its fighters had attacked five enemy bases at dawn on Sunday, three of them in Syria (al-Shadadi, Rukban, and Tanf), the fourth near Erbil airport, and the fifth inside the occupied Palestinian territories, the naval facility at Zikim.