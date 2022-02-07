Iraqi security forces thwart a twin bombing in a jammed market in Baghdad

Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-07T11:28:30+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Monday foiled a twin bombing attack in a crowded market, northeast the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The media office of the Baghdad Operations Command said that a force from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit (Baghdad Hawk) responded to a notice reported by civilians about two suspicious bodies in al-Shaab area/ the 4000 market, northeast Baghdad.

Upon examination, the force on duty uncovered two rigged-to-detonate hand grenades.

"Immediately, a cordon was established, and the situation was handled without complications," the statement said.

