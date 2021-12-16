Report
Iraqi security forces thwart a bomb attack against a supply convoy in southern Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-16T12:11:13+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces thwarted an attempt to target a supply convoy by an explosive device earlier today, Thursday, in al-Diwaniyah, south of Iraq.
The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force from the Federal Intelligence Agency identified a roadside bomb set to strike the supply convoys near al-Hamza crossroad.
"The bomb was detonated on-site by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert," SMC said.
This morning, a blast from a roadside bomb reportedly targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition in al-Diwaniyah.
A source said that explosion missed the convoy by splits of seconds as the bomb went off after the passage of the vehicles.
" No casualties were reported, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination," it said.
