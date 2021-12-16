Iraqi security forces thwart a bomb attack against a supply convoy in southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-16T12:11:13+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces thwarted an attempt to target a supply convoy by an explosive device earlier today, Thursday, in al-Diwaniyah, south of Iraq. The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force from the Federal Intelligence Agency identified a roadside bomb set to strike the supply convoys near al-Hamza crossroad. "The bomb was detonated on-site by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert," SMC said. This morning, a blast from a roadside bomb reportedly targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition in al-Diwaniyah. A source said that explosion missed the convoy by splits of seconds as the bomb went off after the passage of the vehicles. " No casualties were reported, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination," it said.

related

Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-08-01 16:26:39

Demonstrators in al-Diwaniyah call for the governor's dismissal

Date: 2021-03-01 15:12:27

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Diwaniya

Date: 2021-03-25 08:58:32

Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-08-05 17:13:00

Police Command to protect peaceful demonstrations in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-02 17:14:39

Security Forces clash with protestors in Muthanna and Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-04-03 08:15:24

The intelligence agency thwarts two explosions targeting the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-08-15 16:07:48

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-03-03 11:32:21