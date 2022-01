Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces thwarted an attempt to target a supply convoy of the Global Coalition in Dhi Qar today.

Witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the security forces blocked the highway west of Nasiriyah to dismantle a roadside bomb found nearby.

No casualties were reported.

The Global Coalition's convoys are subjected, every now and then, to IED attacks in the middle and southern Iraqi governorates.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.