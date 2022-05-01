Iraqi security forces strip 24 villages in Diyala of defensive arms

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have disarmed 24 Kurdish villages in the vicinity of Khanaqin, an officer of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed on Sunday, warning of a backlash on the security of the district.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the media officer of the KDP's Organizations bureau/15, Sherko Tawfiq, said that forces from Diyala's Operations Command, the Police, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) raided 24 villages to pursue wanted persons.

"As we support and endorse this quest, we do not approve seizing 200 weapons," he said, "these weapons are those people's means of defense against the threat of ISIS in the villages that lack a security presence."

Tawfiq called on the security forces to strike the roots of terrorism in the northern territories of Jalawla and Qara Tappa that nestle active ISIS cells.

"Why would the security forces seize those simple arms that protect the lives of the locals here, while to turns a blind eye to the heavy arms owned by the tribes that disturb the society's security even though it is relatively safe from security breaches?"