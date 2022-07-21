Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi security forces steel themselves to escalations against Turkish interests in Nineveh 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T10:32:40+0000
Iraqi security forces steel themselves to escalations against Turkish interests in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces blocked the road leading to the Turkish visa application center in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, amid growing anti-Ankara protests in the aftermath of a Turkish artillery attack on a resort in Duhok yesterday, Wednesday.

Nine tourists, including a one-year-old, died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Kurdistan's northern governorate of Dohuk, local officials told Shafaq News Agency.

The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between the Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq's state media reported.

The attack prompted a wave of dismay, with protestors picketing and storming Turkish visa application centers in Najaf, Baghdad, and Kirkuk.

In Nineveh, Iraqi security forces steeled themselves for a protest near the Turkish visa application center in the east of the governorate's capital city. Troops were deployed near the center, blocking the road leading to it in anticipation of any escalations.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that activists in the city called for a demonstration near the center early this morning, "but the destination was changed later. A demonstration will be held in the afternoon today at the ceremonies square."

In Kirkuk, angry demonstrators gathered near the Turkish visa application center in Kirkuk and removed the Turkish flag from the top of the center's building.

related

Iraqi Governorates protest over the Turkish attack in Zakho

Date: 2022-07-21 17:21:56
Iraqi Governorates protest over the Turkish attack in Zakho

Mosul train station to be inaugurated soon

Date: 2021-06-06 16:55:23
Mosul train station to be inaugurated soon

Turkey's attack on Zakho sparks condemnation, MP calls parliament to convene

Date: 2022-07-20 15:40:28
Turkey's attack on Zakho sparks condemnation, MP calls parliament to convene

The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-16 08:16:08
The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

Date: 2021-03-09 07:22:04
12 ISIS terrorists killed south of Mosul

Firefighting teams rush to Mosul as blazes rage in the forests

Date: 2021-07-06 13:49:32
Firefighting teams rush to Mosul as blazes rage in the forests

One citizen killed in an explosion south of Mosul

Date: 2020-11-19 09:58:54
One citizen killed in an explosion south of Mosul

PMF military point targeted in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-15 10:10:18
PMF military point targeted in Mosul